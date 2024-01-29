Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Stock Up 6.5 %

Gentex stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

