Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Millennial Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

