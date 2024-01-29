Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,191.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,100 shares of company stock worth $166,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Northwestern University bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,648,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 4,625,595 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 338,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

