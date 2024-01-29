Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stake Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Gray Television worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $9.92 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.