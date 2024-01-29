Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GTEC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

About Greenland Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.