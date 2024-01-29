Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $52.17.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
