Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $52.17.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

