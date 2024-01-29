GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Up 53.1% in January

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 270,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.88 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 89.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on GSIT

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,762,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

(Get Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.