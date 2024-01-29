Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 772 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.00 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

