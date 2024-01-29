Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.26 on Monday. Hammer Technology has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

About Hammer Technology

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure. The company is focused on providing HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

