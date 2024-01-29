Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Hammer Technology Stock Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.26 on Monday. Hammer Technology has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
About Hammer Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hammer Technology
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.