Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

