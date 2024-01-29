HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $290.31 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4,837.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.