Head to Head Review: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -330.26% -91.72% Microbot Medical N/A -146.17% -119.20%

Volatility & Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PolyPid and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Microbot Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 529.92%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than PolyPid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and Microbot Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($25.32) -0.26 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$13.17 million ($1.20) -1.06

Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats PolyPid on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination. In addition, it provides One & Done Technology, an endovascular robotic system for a range of applications in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular spaces; and NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. Further, the company offers ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot which can be controlled remotely to navigate and crawl in different natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, digestive tract, and respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces, such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc. Additionally, it provides ipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device that is designed to advance in tubular anatomies. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

