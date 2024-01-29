Head-To-Head Survey: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $921.95 million 5.86 $463.24 million $2.02 14.65 Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.06 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.04

This table compares Cadence Bank and Silvergate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cadence Bank and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 1 2 5 1 2.67 Silvergate Capital 3 2 0 0 1.40

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,180.00%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Cadence Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 14.61% 11.68% 1.00% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Silvergate Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 235.4%. Cadence Bank pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvergate Capital pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Silvergate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats Silvergate Capital on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma, the United States. Cadence Bank was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

