Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 261.9 days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

HLOSF opened at 1.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.47 and its 200-day moving average is 6.66. Healios K.K. has a 52-week low of 1.10 and a 52-week high of 1.31.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

