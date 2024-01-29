Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Up 0.2 %

Hon Hai Precision Industry stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications.

