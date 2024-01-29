Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,527 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $80.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

