Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GLW opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

