Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.