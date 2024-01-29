Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,828 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPH. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of XPH stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

