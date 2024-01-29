Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.