Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
UL opened at $48.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
