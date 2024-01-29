Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $48.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.