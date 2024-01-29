Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 35.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $227.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

