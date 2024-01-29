Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Textron by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after buying an additional 1,032,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,463,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

