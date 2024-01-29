Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,141 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.