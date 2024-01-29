Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 6,075 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 223.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $58.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $133.37.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

