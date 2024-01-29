Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

NYSE GPC opened at $142.63 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

