Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

CLX opened at $144.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.26 and its 200-day moving average is $142.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

