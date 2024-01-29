Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $101.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $193.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

