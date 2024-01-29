Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEC opened at $79.87 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

