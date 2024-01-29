Ieq Capital LLC Sells 599 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

