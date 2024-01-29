IG Group Holdings plc Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1522 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
IG Group Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of IG Group stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. IG Group has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.
IG Group Company Profile
