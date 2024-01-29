Incitec Pivot Limited (INCZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 20th

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Incitec Pivot Stock Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:INCZY opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.66.
About Incitec Pivot
