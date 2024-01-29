Insider Buying: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) CFO Purchases $36,800.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NBTB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $14,842,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,219,000 after buying an additional 327,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 196,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

