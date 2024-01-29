Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,935.06 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $14,935.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,483.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,757.56.

On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,530.18.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

NASDAQ TOI opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 61.02%. Research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 71.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

