Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,121 shares of company stock worth $18,143,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $91.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

