iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $10,126,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.35 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $139.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

