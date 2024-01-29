iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Raised by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,497 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.