JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after acquiring an additional 607,462 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after buying an additional 1,673,403 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $16.65 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -136.36%.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
