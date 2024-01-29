JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after acquiring an additional 607,462 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after buying an additional 1,673,403 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $16.65 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -136.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.