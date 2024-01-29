Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,863 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $56.59 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

