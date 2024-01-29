JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to “Overweight”

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.92.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.66. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.