Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,480 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Kirby were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

