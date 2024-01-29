Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $950.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Shares of LRCX opened at $839.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $756.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.92. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $900.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

