Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 32,481 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.2 %

LVS stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.