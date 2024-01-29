lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LSMNF stock opened at C$29.25 on Monday. lastminute.com has a 12 month low of C$29.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.34.

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

