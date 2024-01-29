Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $62.53 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

