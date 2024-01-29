Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 627 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 164.5% during the third quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

