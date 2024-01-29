Lincoln National Corp Acquires 17,235 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,485.2% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 582,916 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $14,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 138,462 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $9,136,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 132,173 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:KJUL opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

