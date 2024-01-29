Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,601 Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.91% of Cambria Trinity ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,013,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000.

Cambria Trinity ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Trinity ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Cambria Trinity ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

