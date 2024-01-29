Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $233.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.