Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,928 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

CMI opened at $240.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day moving average of $234.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

